Buffalo Kickoff Live: Monday night preview

We hope you didn’t get full on Nashville BBQ and BKL yesterday because we’re serving up another episode.

The Titans want to defend their coliseum Monday night, while the Bills look to stampede all over Tennesee with revenge on their minds.

Two teams atop their respective divisions duke it out in primetime on the gridiron in a 2020 rematch.

Our Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is in Music City with details on tonight’s game, including inactives, players to watch, and more.

You can watch this special half-hour edition above.