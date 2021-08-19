Cabrera stuck at 499; Angels rally to beat Tigers 13-10

Los Angeles Angels’ Max Stassi rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani followed up a spectacular performance with another good one, helping the Los Angeles Angels match a franchise record with an eight-run comeback in a 13-10 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

“They never let up,” manager Joe Maddon said. “They never let down.”

Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Angels added a couple more runs, sealing a victory after trailing 10-2 to equal the deficit they overcame Aug. 29, 1986, also against Detroit.

Ohtani was 2 of 3 with two runs, two walks and an RBI, a day after hitting his 40th homer and pitching eight solid innings in a 3-1 win.

“This loss stings,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “This is a bad loss. We were in control of the game. We let this one get away from us.”

Miguel Cabrera also missed another opportunity to hit his 500th home run.

He had multiple hits for the first time since Aug. 11, when he hit homer No. 499. He grounded out with a chance to reach the milestone and pull the Tigers within a run in the eighth, finishing the day 2 of 5.

Cabrera did drive in in four runs to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings.

Mike Mayers (4-4) pitched a perfect seventh and Austin Warren earned his first save with two perfect innings.

Michael Fulmer (5-5) took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk in the pivotal eighth inning.

While Cabrera could not clear the fence for the 500th time in his career, teammates Zack Short, Jeimer Candelario and Willi Castro hit solo homers.

Jonathan Schoop’s RBI double — his third hit — gave the Tigers an eight-run cushion that wasn’t enough.

Los Angeles scored six runs — two on one of Brandon Marsh’s two triples — in the sixth inning and added one in the seventh to cut it to 10-9.

Maddon said it was great to see Marsh run with his long hair flowing behind him around the bases.

“It’s like watching Fabio hit a triple,” he joked.

After Stassi’s line drive over the left-field wall put Los Angeles ahead 11-9, Ohtani had a sacrifice fly in the eighth to give the Angels a two-run lead.

Marsh said it was the biggest comeback of his career at any level of baseball.

“A moment to remember forever,” he said.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Ohtani hit his 40th homer Wednesday — on a night he was also dominant on the mound — and Maddon said the Comerica Park crowd cheered louder for him than fans in any city have for the superstar.

“What they saw him do is highly unusual and they may not see it for a long, long time again,” Maddon said. “It’s not surprising that the people here would do that. They were raised by Ernie Harwell.”

YOU’RE OUT

Hinch was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing about about a replay, which ruled catcher’s interference on Dustin Garneau during Justin Upton’s at-bat.

“It’s unacceptable,” Hinch said. “I think it was handled wrong.”

Joe Jimenez was ejected the next inning when home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott didn’t like what the right-hander said as bench coach George Lombard pulled him for walking two straight with the bases loaded.

Jimenez gave up three hits on one walk and two walks without getting an out.

HONORED

Bill Freehan, an 11-time All-Star catcher with the Detroit Tigers and key player on the 1968 World Series championship team, died Thursday at age 79. Video and photos of him were displayed on the videoboard and there was a moment of silence before the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Patrick Sandoval (back) went on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and the next morning, manager Joe Maddon didn’t sound as if he expects the LHP back soon.

“He’s not going to be pitching for a while,” Maddon said.

Tigers: C Eric Haase (abdominal strain) went on the 10-day injured list and OF Daz Cameron came off the list to take the roster spot.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Jaime Barria (2-1) was scheduled to start Friday at Cleveland, the third of five cities in a 10-game road trip that will include a game against the Indians on Sunday in the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander (2-2) was expected to be on the mound Friday night at Toronto, where the Blue Jays’ probable starter is LHP Robbie Ray (9-5). Detroit will also play a two-game series at St. Louis.

