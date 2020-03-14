Carrier Dome roof will likely be deflated next week

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2008, file photo, color lights play on the Louisiana Superdome at twilight before the BCS championship college football game in New Orleans. The state board that oversees Louisiana’s Superdome approved a contract Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, for the first phase of a $450 million renovation of the 44-year-old New Orleans landmark. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s defined the Central New York skyline for over 40 years, and soon it will be deflated.

Syracuse University told NewsChannel 9 that the Carrier Dome roof will likely be deflated some time next week.

It was earlier this month that the SU women’s basketball team played the final event inside the dome before it was closed for renovation work.

As construction continues, you can see the new roof take shape. It is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2020 Syracuse football home opener.

