Catchings, Jackson headline women’s hoops Hall of Fame class

NEW YORK (AP) — Tamika Catchings, Lauren Jackson and Swin Cash are headed to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

The trio headline the Class of 2020. Joining the three former WNBA stars are Carol Callan (contributor), Carol Stiff (contributor), Sue Donohoe (contributor) and Debbie Brock (veteran player). The seven members will be inducted on June 13.

Catchings was a four-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. and also a five-time winner of the WNBA defensive player of the year award. She led the Indiana Fever to their lone title in 2012 and Tennessee to an NCAA championship in 1998.

Jackson helped the Seattle Storm win two championships in the WNBA and was the league’s MVP three times. She also helped Australia win three silver medals and a bronze in the Olympics. The team also won the 2006 World Championship.

Cash won three WNBA championships with Detroit and Seattle. She also won two NCAA titles at UConn.

“I’m humbled and honored to be named in this amazing class,” Cash said in a text to The AP. “Thank you the committee, my family, coaches, teammates, city of Mckeesport and every fan that loves our game and supports it! To be going in with my sis Catch and Lauren — just wow… Blessed.”

Callan has been USA Basketball’s national team director since 1996 and has guided the team to six consecutive Olympic gold medals. She’s currently the President of FIBA Americas and a member of the FIBA Competition Committee.

Stiff is ESPN’s Vice President for Programming and Acquisitions with an emphasis on NCAA women’s basketball, WNBA and other women’s sports.

Donohoe was the NCAA Vice President of Division I basketball from 2003-12. She also was the director of the men’s basketball championship in 2002-03.

Brock was the point guard at Delta State that won three AIAW championships from 1975-77.

The Hall of Fame also plans to honorhat the 1980 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball tred as the 2020 Trailblazers of the Game. That team didn’t participate in the Olympics because of the Amerin’s boycott of the games. That team included Anne Donovan and Carol Blazejowski and was coached by Sue Gunter with Pat Summitt as an assistant coach.

