SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the loss last season in the exact same game to CNS, Christian Brothers Academy takes the 34-7 win over the Northstars for the Section III Class AA Championship.

CNS would get on the board first with an early touchdown from Davine Bennett, but it would be all Brothers from there.

CBA would score 24 points heading into halftime with Jamier Handford racking up two rushing touchdowns for the Brothers.

Next up for CBA they will play Elmira Southside in the regional championship at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Vestal High School