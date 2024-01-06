ANNAPOLIS, MD. (COLGATE ATHLETICS) — Trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half, Colgate shot over 60 percent in the second half and scored a season-high 49 points over the final 20 minutes to come back and beat Navy 80-72 on Saturday afternoon inside Alumni Hall.

Colgate in the second half shot 64 percent from the field (16-for-25) and connected on 8-of-14 (57%) from behind the arc. Braeden Smith tallied 20 of his game-high 25 in the final frame, leading Ryan Moffatt’s 21-point performance on a 4-for-4 showing from downtown.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Colgate trimmed a 15-point first-half deficit down to 38-31 at halftime, and then opened the second half on an 8-2 run to take a 41-40 lead less than three minutes into the frame. The game was tied at 44-44 when the three-point barrage from Moffatt and Smith ignited an 11-2 burst that gave Colgate the lead for good and stretched the margin to 55-46.

Colgate’s lead reached double-digits when Parker Jones’ three-point play and Smith’s triple made it 71-61 with 3:33 remaining. Smith added an and-one after an acrobatic offensive putback gave the Raiders their largest lead 74-63 with 2:26 remaining.

The Midshipmen closed the gap to 78-72 with Lysander Rehnstrom’s 3-pointer with 27 seconds left, but Moffatt sealed the eight-point victory from the free throw line.

Smith finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals. He shot 9-of-16 from the field including 4-of-9 from behind the arc. Moffatt was perfect from downtown, finishing 7-of-9 overall from the field to reach his 21 points.

Smith and Moffatt were Colgate’s only double-figure scorers, accounting for 33 of the Raiders’ 49 second-half points. Brady Cummins, Jones, and Keegan Records tallied eight points apiece. Records added nine boards, three assists, and two blocked shots.

Colgate built an early 10-4 lead, but Navy countered and established leads of 17-12 and then 30-15 after a pair of significant runs. Cummins connected on a 3-pointer in a 7-0 responding streak by the Raiders, who cut the margin to seven (38-31) at the intermission.

The Raiders shot 53 percent overall (27-51) and 52 percent from behind the arc (13-25). Navy came into the game sharing the nation’s lead in three-point defense (25.2%). The Midshipmen shot 47 percent overall (29-62) and 40 percent (10-25) from three-point range.

GAME NOTES

Smith’s 25 points matched his career high, which he set earlier this year against Gardner-Webb (11/18/23).

Moffatt’s 21 points were his most in a game since pouring in the same amount last season against Duquesne (11/18/22).

This was the first time since Feb. 25, 2023 ( vs Army), that Colgate finished with two 20-point scorers.

The win for Colgate was its first road victory since Dec. 9 at Vermont, and snapped Navy’s five-game home winning streak.

The Raiders improved to 2-0 in Patriot League play for the second straight season.

UP NEXT

Colgate (8-7, 2-0 PL) returns to Cotterell Court on Wednesday for a Patriot League championship rematch against Lafayette. Tip-off from Hamilton is set for 7 p.m.