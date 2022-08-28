SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Syracuse football team will have seven players don the ‘C’ on their jerseys for the 2022 season.

Captains were decided by two team votes. Mikel Jones, Matthew Bergeron, Andre Szmyt had been elected earlier this offseason and they were joined this week by Garrett Shrader, Garrett Williams, Chris Elmore and Aaron Bolinsky.

Jones is a multi-year defensive captain. The All-ACC linebacker enters the 2022 campaign as a preseason All-American from multiple publications and is on the Butkus, Nagurski and Bednarik Award Watch Lists heading into the year.

Bergeron was the lone offensive lineman to start every game at the same position last year for Syracuse, proving to be a consistent force for a unit that paved the way for the fifth-highest rushing total in program history in 2021. An All-ACC Honorable Mention selection last year, the Orange averaged over four yards per carry off the left tackle, which was the highest among left tackles in the ACC last season, according to ESPN Advanced Stats.

Szmyt is the most accurate kicker in Orange history. He has the program-best mark in points (354), while also connecting on the highest percentage (83) percent of his kicks in team history. Additionally, he has made over 91-percent of his tries from inside of 40 yards in his career.

Williams is one of the ACC’s best cornerbacks and according to Pro Football Focus, is the second-best draft-eligible cornerback heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. He has led the ACC in pass breakups in each of his two years as a starter and enters his third year of playing 10th im program history in the category.

Shrader had the second-most rushing touchdowns nationally be a quarterback in 2021 (14). Entering his second season as the Orange’s starting QB, Shrader has been a dynamic addition to the Orange roster, finishing 2021 with the second-most rushing yards in a season by an Orange QB, despite starting just nine games.

Elmore is the Orange’s most versatile athlete. He has played fullback, tight end, defensive line, running back and offensive line in his now six years at SU. A member of Bruce Feldman’s ‘FREAKS’ list for his prowess in the weight room, Elmore has been a crucial blocker in SU’s successful run game over the last two years while also serving as a special teams mainstay.

Bolinsky is on this year’s Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, in addition to being the team’s long snapper. The trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world. Bolinsky has been a constant presence in SU’s kicking game, and has snapped for three different All-American specialists in his time at ‘Cuse.