Dino Babers calls Floyd Little “the bridge for me to the past of Syracuse” during his weekly news conference

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse football Head Coach Dino Babers shared his thoughts on the Syracuse legend Floyd Little after it was announced that he was moved to hospice care after a seven- month battle with cancer.
He says his daughters call him “Uncle Floyd” and his family sent a care package to him during his cancer treatments.
He also addressed the teams struggles this season after dropping to 1-8. He is determined to stay positive despite the troubles this season.
Syracuse takes on NC State inside the Dome Saturday at noon. You can watch the game on the ACC Network.
