Dino Babers on the thought of college football this fall: ‘until they tell us its not a go, we’re gonna get ready to play some football’

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Head Coach Dino Babers met with the media via zoom to discuss the Syracuse football team and overall college football landscape.

Syracuse had its first day off from practice and will return to the field on Tuesday, August 11th.

To see his full press conference, click the video above.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story