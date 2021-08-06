DMV unveils custom NASCAR license plates at Go Bowling at the Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York DMV will unveil three new NASCAR-themed license plates during Go Bowling at the Glen this weekend.

The custom designs feature the five colored bars of the NASCAR logo, a race track, and a Martin Truex Jr. plate with his number, 19.

“We are excited to unveil these plates at this world-class event at the Glen, which was voted the best NASCAR racetrack in the entire country four times in the last six years, according to USA Today,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

The DMV will also have a stand at WGI this weekend, and driver Ross Chastain will be at the booth Sunday morning, August 8, to meet with fans and give autographs.

The plates will be available to buy in October on the DMV website, by mail or by calling the Custom Plates Office at (518) 402-4838.