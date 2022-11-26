SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse women’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by blowing out Bucknell on Friday night 65-48.

Dyaisha Fair scored 16 of her game-high 25 points in the second quarter, helping the Orange to the win over the Bison. Teisha Hyman chipped in 15 points for Syracuse.

SU trailed 10-6 after the first quarter, but the Orange came alive in the second, outscoring Bucknell 22-10.

Syracuse out rebounded Bucknell by six. The Orange also forced 16 turnovers.

The win improves SU to 5-1 overall.

Syracuse returns to action on Wednesday at Purdue as part of the ACC/BigTen Challenge.