SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse standout Dyaisha Fair has been selected to represent the Stars and Stripes and is set to compete at the 2023 3×3 U23 Nations League July 24-30 in Rancagua, Chile. This marks the first time Fair will compete internationally for the United States. She was first invited to U23 Team Camp earlier this summer. Fair will first head to training camp with her USA 3×3 teammates July 18-22.

The 2023 USA 3×3 Women’s U23 Nations League Team features Azana Baines (Seton Hall), Leilani Kapinus (Penn State), Madison Scott (Ole Miss), Sydney Taylor (Louisville) and Hailey Van Lith (LSU) along with Syracuse’s All-ACC First Team selection Fair.

The team will be coached by Christina Batastini who is also an assistant coach on the USA U23 3×3 Women’s Series team and served as the court coach at the 2023 3×3 Women’s Senior Team trials in Colorado Springs.

Fair earned All-ACC First Team and All-ACC Defensive Team honors after leading the Orange to a 20-13 record and a WNIT Super Sixteen appearance. She scored in double figures in all 33 of Syracuse’s games and led the team in points per game (19.9). She scored a season-high 36 points in a win over Virginia where she tied a program record eight made threes in a game and led the ACC in steals (79) in her first season at SU.

Fair elected to use her fifth year of eligibilty (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and return to Syracuse for a final season in 2023-24.

For more on the USA 3×3 Women’s U23 Nations League Team, visit the USA Basketball website here.