SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse women’s basketball team picked up its seventh win of the season on Thursday night, defeating Coppin State 93-75 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

SU shook off a slow start, outscoring the Eagles 28-18 in the second quarter. The Orange would put the game away with a 23-11 advantage in the 4th quarter.

Dyaisha Fair led the way with a game-high 27 points and six assists. Teisha Hyman chipped in 20 points and five assists. Asia Strong came off the bench for the ‘Cuse and provided 16 points in 20 minutes of action.

Syracuse improves to a perfect 6-0 at home and 7-2 overall.

SU returns to action on Sunday for a 2 p.m. start against Wagner at the JMA Wireless Dome.