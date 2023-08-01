Former Bills punter Matt Araiza wants damages after a woman wrongly accused him of rape. He recently filed a defamation lawsuit against her.

The Bills drafted Araiza in the sixth round of the NFL Draft last April. He was fired from the team several months later, after the allegations came out.

But Araiza denied any involvement in an alleged rape at a party in October of 2021, and late last year, evidence from prosecutors showed he was not there when the alleged rape happened.

In the new lawsuit, Araiza is suing for damages after suffering “significant past and future economic losses, shame and mortification.” It also states the woman permanently damaged him and his profession.

“It’s been a slow process,” Araiza said in an interview with our sister station in San Diego, back in May. “It’s a rare thing for someone’s life to be basically held hostage by a civil lawsuit. For most people, they can continue going to their job, they can continue with their day-to-day life. But for me, that hasn’t been the case. I have basically been at home, unemployed, unable to find work. It’s just completely put my life on hold.”

Araiza did admit to having sex with the woman consensually in that interview.

Araiza was nicknamed the “Punt God” and honored as a consensus All-American for his booming kicks that helped SDSU to a school-best 12-2 season in his senior year. In April, he was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.