Former SU basketball star creates nonprofit to raise funds for small businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University basketball player Eric Devendorf has some new teammates to lessen the impact of COVID-19 and take small businesses off the bench.

With new partnerships, Devendorf has created CNY Cares Inc., a nonprofit organization, that will raise money through local grassroots efforts, with the support of large businesses and community leaders, and residents.

In just 3 weeks, the organization has already raised $300,000 in funds.

For this initiative, Devendorf says small businesses in Syracuse and Rochester can benefit.

Devendorf’s last campaign through GoFundMe raised $75,000 to help small businesses endure.

Click here to visit CNYCares.net for more information, to donate, or to apply for a loan if you are a small business.