SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Former Syracuse women’s basketball player Amaya Finklea-Guity became the 4th former Orange player this season to transfer to an ACC school on Wednesday.

Thank you to Kara Lawson and the Duke coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to play my post grad year at Duke. Excited to be A Blue Devil πŸ’™πŸ˜ˆ @dukewbb  

Amaya a 6’4” center for the Orange averaged three points and three rebounds per game this season for Syracuse. She’ll have one year of eligibility remaining with the Blue Devils.

Finklea-Guity joins Emily Engstler (Louisville), Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi (Miami) and Kiara Lewis (Clemson) to transfer to a fellow ACC School.