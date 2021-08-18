Fort Ann sports park expands from fields to courts as players come and camp

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around noon on a cloudy Tuesday, New York State Assemblyman Matt Simpson took a few shots at the basket at one of two new basketball courts in Fort Ann.

The courts were the subject of a ribbon cutting, hosted by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, at Golden Goal Sports Park. They join four sports fields – two turf, two grass – and an obstacle challenge course, which student athletes come and use in droves every spring and summer.

Last year, the park was out of use due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this spring it hosted the boys and girls Adirondack League soccer games, as well as 15 school sports teams.

Now, it’s spent the summer as a popular sports camp for any and all youth organizations that can use the 200-acre space. Golden Goal has a full camp area, with enough cabins to sleep around 450 kids at a time, as well as lounges, game rooms and an outdoor dining hall that doubles as an occasional space to screen movies.

The new basketball courts will expand sports offerings, and also serves as another way for the kids who come and stay at Golden Goal to play and grow together.

Golden Goal also hosts tournaments, and is next looking into adding flag football to its roster.