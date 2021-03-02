Four SU women earn ACC awards in basketball

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Syracuse’s Tiana Mangakahia (4) drives towards the basket during of a first-round game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament against Fordham in Syracuse, N.Y. The NCAA has granted Mangakahia a waiver for a final year of eligibility after she missed last season in the aftermath of treatment for breast cancer. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth, File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — Four members of Syracuse University’s women’s basketball team earned ACC honors.

Kamilla Cardoso was named the 2020-21 Freshman of the Year, and co-Defender of the Year. Cardoso led the ACC in field goal percentage (.595), blocks per game (2.8), and is second in offensive rebounds per game (3.5). She is Syracuse’s second-leading scorer with 14.3 points per game which ranks second among freshmen in the ACC.

Junior Emily Engstler was named the ACC’s Co-Sixth Player of the Year. In addition to that honor, Engstler was named to the ACC’s All-Defensive Team, All-Freshman Team and was a First Team All-ACC pick by the Blue Ribbon Panel. Engstler was a force for the Orange this season averaging 9.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as the first player off the bench for ‘Cuse. In 17 games, Engstler is shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range. Engstler leads the team with 1.8 steals per game and is second on the team in blocks per game (1.7). Engstler shares the title with NC State’s Jada Boyd marking the first Co-Sixth Player of the Year winners since the award began in 2008.

For the third time in her college career, Tiana Mangakahia earned All ACC honors, getting an honorable mention from the Blue Ribbon Panel and head coaches.

Kiara Lewis also earned All ACC honors Honorable Mention from the Blue Ribbon Panel for the second straight year.