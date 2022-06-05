PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Alexander Zverev says “it looks like” he tore “several lateral ligaments” in his right foot during his French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal.

Zverev posted on Instagram a photo of himself standing in front of an airplane with a pair of crutches and with a walking boot on his lower right leg.

“Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot,” Zverev wrote. “I will be flying to Germany on Monday to make further examinations and to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover.”

The 25-year-old German hurt himself while chasing after a shot late in the second set against Nadal on Friday. Zverev crumpled to the ground, grabbed his right ankle and wailed in agony.

He was taken off the court in a wheelchair, then returned on crutches to say he was retiring from the match.

The third-seeded Zverev was appearing in the semifinals at Roland Garros for the second year in a row. He was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and won a gold medal in singles at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

12 p.m.

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will meet in the men’s singles final at Roland Garros on a cool, cloudy and breezy afternoon.

The temperature is around 70 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius) and there is rain in the forecast. Court Philippe Chatrier has a retractable roof, which was closed for Nadal’s semifinal.

Also on Sunday’s schedule is the women’s doubles final, with singles runner-up Coco Gauff and her American partner, Jessica Pegula, facing France’s pair of Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia. That match has started.

Nadal is seeking his 14th championship at the French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Both of those totals would extend records he already owns.

Ruud is playing in a major final for the first time.

