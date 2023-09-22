AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was another chilly morning out in Auburn for NewsChannel 9’s Friday Morning Lights!

But the school spirit in the stadium brought the heat, keeping us warm enough to last through The Morning News.

Auburn brought their:

Football Team

JV Cheerleaders

Varsity Cheerleads

Vanguard marching band and color guard

Student body

Faculty

…and donuts

Good luck tonight as you bring the energy you had at dawn this morning to your game against Corcoran at dusk!

Auburn High School, thank you for having us! Go Maroons!

