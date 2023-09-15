LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’d say good morning, but it was a great morning for NewsChannel 9’s Friday Morning Lights over at Liverpool High School!

Despite the early morning chill, students and faculty were all heated up and ready to go, and oh boy were we spoiled.

Liverpool brought in their:

Cheerleaders

Football team

FAME Show Choir

The Lifeguard

Drones and Drone CTE program members

Media Arts

Faculty

AND their school spirit. What else could we have asked for?

Oh that’s right, we aired in front of a beautiful sunrise to top it off!

Watch a compilation of NewsChannel 9’s Friday Morning Lights at Liverpool

Check out some pictures we snapped!

You can watch all of NewsChannel 9’s coverage of Friday Morning Lights at Liverpool in the player above.