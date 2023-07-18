SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Captains Garrett Shrader and Marlowe Wax and 2022 First Team All-ACC selection Oronde Gadsden II will join head coach Dino Babers in representing the Orange at next week’s ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte.

Syracuse will be one-of-four schools at The Westin on Tuesday, July 25, for day one of the newly expanded three-day media event. ACC Network will have complete coverage of the day, plus fans can catch Syracuse’s press conference in its entirety on ACCNX. The full schedule, plus other opportunities to catch members of the Orange on radio networks around the country as part of their radio row schedule, will be announced prior to the event on Cuse.com.

It’ll be Shrader’s second trip to ACC Kickoff. He enters the 2023 campaign as one-of-five active quarterbacks in the FBS that has over 5,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards. He’s also 13th in ACC history in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (23), despite just 21 starts in the conference since transferring to ‘Cuse prior to the 2021 campaign.

Wax will be the Orange’s defensive representative. He enters the season as the eighth-highest returning linebacker in the nation according to Pro Football Focus. The team’s leading tackler from a year ago, Wax has a team-best streak of 25-straight starts.

Gadsden posted the best statistical season by a Syracuse tight end in program history last year. The rising junior led all tight ends nationally with 975 receiving yards. He set school records in receptions and receiving yards by a tight end and receptions by a sophomore in 2022.

Television coverage of ACC Kickoff begins on ACC Network at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.