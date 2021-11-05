Giants tackle COVID, then the Raiders

Have you ever been impressed by photos in a real estate ad, only to be disappointed by what the home looks like in person? Have you seen a home advertised with four bedrooms to find that it only has three, plus a den?

Buyers feel duped when a home is portrayed in a dishonest or unrealistic way. When sellers photoshop the color of walls and use a wide-angle camera lens to make a galley-style kitchen appear larger, it leaves buyers disappointed.