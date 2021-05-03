Guerrier will not return to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Orange Nation can count Quincy Guerrier as another player heading out this offseason.

The two-year star for the Orange has confirmed that he is leaving the SU program. Guerrier is entering the transfer portal and will play at a different college should he return to school.

About an hour prior to Quincy’s post, Jim Boeheim released a statement on social media thanking Guerrier for his time at SU.

"I want to thank Quincy Guerrier for all he has done for our program in the time he has been at Syracuse University. I wish him the best." Jim Boeheim, Head Coach — Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) April 30, 2021

Guerrier averaged nearly 14 points last season with Syracuse and registered 11 double-doubles in his career.

As Quincy mentioned, he is still planning to test out the NBA Draft process; joining Alan Griffin, who left the program after one season as a transfer from Illinois.

The NBA Combine is schedule to tip-off June 21. Meanwhile, the NBA Draft begins July 29.