GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last Friday, a wrestling icon came to Glens Falls – and ended up sticking around longer than he anticipated. On Monday, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan took to Facebook to announce the end of his three-day stay at Glens Falls Hospital.

“Out of the HOSPITAL,” wrote Duggan’s wife, Debra Haynes Duggan, in a post on the official Hacksaw Jim Duggan Facebook page. “Big thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Glens Falls Hospital! You made a rough few days much easier!!”

Duggan visited the city on Friday, and was signing autographs at Glens Falls Fire Department on Ridge Street when he experienced severe pain and high temperatures. Duggan was transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a perirectal abscess with high white blood cell count, and underwent emergency surgery on Saturday. The condition can lead to sepsis and other complications if left untreated.

“It was an honor to care for Mr. Duggan and to be able to show him the kind of care everyone can expect at their hometown hospital,” said Glens Falls Hospital.

During his visit on Friday, Mayor Bill Collins declared Friday, Sept. 8, as “James ‘Hacksaw’ Duggan Day.” On his way out of town, Duggan made one last stop – for a post-recovery burger at a local Five Guys location.