VESTAL, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Three local teams — Adirondack, Dolgeville and Whitesboro — have won their respective sectional championships and are now facing the best in the state at the regional finals on Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18. What do you need to know before going to the games this weekend? Varsity News has all the information you need on the games.

Who are they playing? All three teams will be playing Section IV champions from the Binghamton area.

Adirondack — who beat General Brown in a 30-26 thriller on Sunday, November 12 — will face the Waverly Wolverines, currently fourth in the state, according to rankings from the New York State Sportswriters’ Association. Adirondack is sixth in the latest rankings. Waverly edged perennial state contender Chenango Forks 30-21 to take their section’s Class C championship.

For the third straight year, Dolgeville will take on the Tioga Tigers in Class D. The top-ranked Tigers have knocked off the Blue Devils each of the last two years by a combined score of 92-18 en route to back-to-back state championships. Those two will face off on Friday, November 17 at 5 pm. Tioga demolished Delhi 55-7 to take the Section IV crown, while the Blue Devils beat Mount Markham 32-14 to take their third straight Section III crown.

Sixth-ranked Whitesboro will face the home team — the Vestal Bears, who are currently 16th in the rankings. Whitesboro dismantled East Syracuse-Minoa, 55-6 to take the sectional title, while Vestal knocked off Horseheads, 45-14.

Where are these games being played — and when? All three games will be played at Vestal High School. These games will be played on Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18. Dolgeville and Whitesboro will play at 5 and 8 pm respectively on Friday, November 17, while the Wildcats will finish up the local slate at noon on Saturday, November 18.

How much are tickets? According to Section IV’s website, tickets can be purchased online at the link here for $9.40. Tickets are $10 for cash sales on the day of the game. Children 10 and under will be allowed into the game for free.

What can’t I bring into the stadium? According to Section IV, backpacks and all other bags are allowed at Vestal High School.

What happens to the teams if they win? All three teams would head to Cicero-North Syracuse the next weekend for the state semi-finals and play whoever comes out of the games between Section V’s and Section VI’s champions.

In the Class A semifinal, a Whitesboro win would see the Warriors face the winner of the Section V/VI matchup between World of Inquiry — out of Rochester — and Clarence.

In Class C, should Adirondack win, they would the winner between Section V’s LeRoy Oatkan Knights and Section VI’s Salamanca.

In Class D, a Dolgeville win would advance them to face the winner of Section V’s Canisteo-Greenwood and Section VI’s Clymer Central/Sherman/Panama.