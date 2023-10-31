(WSYR-TV) — It’s the final Monday of this year’s “Hot Play” results, where we unveil the top three “Hot Plays” from the previous week’s games.

Out of 260 total votes, here are the top three winners for week 8.

High School Hot Play Winners: Week 8

3. Francisco Cross trucks a defender on his way in for the West Genesee touchdown.

2. C-NS quarterback Jaxon Razmovski airs it out to Tristan Johnson for the Northstars touchdown.

1. Corcoran’s Jeadi Higdon Jr rumbles 66 yards for the touchdown.

Those who took part in Hot Plays voted for the past eight weeks after Friday Night Fever.