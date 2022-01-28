(WIVB) – Josh Allen’s performance this season has many people talking about the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback’s rising value.

This card sold for $264,000. Courtesy: PWCC

That value is mirrored in the new record sales made for his trading cards.

According to Oregon-based trading card marketplace PWCC Marketplace, after Allen threw four touchdowns and went 27-37 for 329 yards, his 2018 Panini Prizm Gold Vinyl rookie card (numbered to 5) sold for $264,000 – Allen’s highest-selling card ever.

That same card was purchased in 2020 on the PWCC platform for only $7,000.

PWCC also says that a 2018 National Treasures Red Josh Allen Rookie Patch Autographed, 1-of-1 card went for $240,000.

The Bills QB is currently sitting at third for the highest sales for NFL players this month in the PWCC Premier Auction. Allen is only behind the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady (who had a card sell for $1.29 million) and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who had his cards sell for $630,000 and $576,000.

Justin Wickizer, partnership manager for PWCC, says that players’ performances can impact how valuable their cards are.

“I think that Josh Allen is part of this new crop of young guns in the NFL,” Wickizer said. “It’s really this transition phase where quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady – who I call the “all-time greats” -are starting to transition to the twilight of their careers.”

This card sold for $240,000. Courtesy: PWCC

He added that 25-year-old Allen is a young quarterback with a long career ahead of him.

“If you’re looking for an investment for an asset, Josh Allen might be the guy you might want to take a look at,” Wickizer said.

Some other factors that drive a trading card’s value are low serial numbers, unique aspects like autographs and different patches, how rare the card is, and its grade (determined by surface and corner wear, centering, etc.

If you’re a “rookie” at trading card collecting but want to get into it, Wickizer says you can buy cards for investing, or just collect for fun.

But for first-timers, he says to “buy who you like and what you enjoy”.