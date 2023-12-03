TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tully Junior-Senior High School hosted its 19th annual Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Shoppers had the chance to buy some Christmas gifts like soaps, ornaments and winter wear.

The show doesn’t just benefit the vendors, as students can get involved as well.

“We get to showcase a lot of local talent, local crafters. And vendors can make business relationships. And we have a lot of our clubs getting to sell things too for fundraisers,” said Stacia Sterritt, the craft show organizer. “And student volunteers do the setup and clean up service, so they also have that chance to get community service.”

Sterritt also said the show grows each year with more vendors participating.