Horne’s career night carries Virginia Tech past Pittsburgh 67-57

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – P.J. Horne scored a career-high 18 points to lift Virginia Tech to a 67-57 victory over Pittsburgh.
Horne hit 6 of 9 from the floor, including a career-high four 3-pointers for the Hokies, who snapped a five-game losing streak.
Au’Diese Toney and Justin Champignie scored 12 points each to lead the Panthers, who lost for the fifth time in the past seven games.
