Inside NY Baseball: Corey Kluber throws no-hitter against Texas Rangers, Mets all banged up

(WTNH) — Another good week for the Yankees! 5-2 on a seven-game road trip against the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers. Yankees hit the weekend at 25-19—not bad considering the 5-10 start. The team is dealing with some minor injuries still.

The big story this week involves Corey Kluber who threw a no-hitter on Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers. Kluber, who struggled to start the season and had trouble pitching five innings, had everything working against the Rangers.

Kluber is the 12th Yankees pitcher to throw a no-hitter.

The Yankees have been trying to manage their use of Aaron Judge and it looks like it’s working. The big guy is producing at maybe his highest level in pinstripes.

The only other time he was this hot was during his first full season with the Yanks in 2017. One of the team leaders– Judge is getting it done at the plate.

The Mets are all banged up– yet they’re finding ways to win. The biggest thrill of the week may have been provided by Tommy Hunter. Pitching for 14 years, he finally got his first big league hit in his 476th game!

Kevin Pillar is among the Mets on that walking wounded list. What happened to him this week in Atlanta was so awful.

The 32-year-old outfielder took a 94 mile per hour fastball directly to the nose. The bleeding started immediately– and was profuse.

Pillar suffering multiple nasal fractures. Amazingly he walked off the field on his own. He’ll soon need to undergo plastic surgery to repair the damage. Among his concerns, Braves pitcher Jacob Webb who threw the pitch. They met the day after and tried to comfort each other.

The incident happened with the bases loaded and ended up being the winning run for the Mets. Pillar hopes to be back in action within a couple of weeks.