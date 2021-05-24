Inside NY Baseball: David Thompson won’t stop until he gets the call

(WTNH) — The life of a minor league baseball player is not easy. Throw in a pandemic and the dream of getting to the big leagues gets even harder.

It didn’t take David Thompson long to catch on to the game of baseball. As a senior, Thompson broke Alex Rodriguez’s home run record in Florida with 55 high school home runs. That was followed by an All-American career at Miami.

“My first game, my first at-bat I got a nice hit to the outfield or something like that. The coach told me to keep going so I ran straight to the right-field fence,” said David Thompson.

Signing with the Mets almost never happen. Out of high school, he almost played football and was even taken by the New York Yankees in the 38th round back in 2012. In 471 minor league games, David Thompson driven in 243 runs, while jacking 43 home runs.

For David Thompson he won’t stop run until he gets the call to the Big Leagues.