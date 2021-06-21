Inside NY Baseball: Major League baseball to crackdown on pitchers using illegal foreign substances

(WTNH) — Baseball had a “catch me if you can” approach with regard to cheating.

Is the biggest issue right now not as much about putting a foreign substance on baseballs as much as it is a knee-jerk reaction by the commissioner’s office? Too many HR’s deaden the ball and with not enough offense — punish the pitchers.

Major League baseball has come up with a solution to its sticky situation with its pitchers — if you mess with a baseball, you’re going to be suspended for ten games.

The Commissioner’s office made the announcement this week, the move comes after months of record strikeouts and a league batting average that is at a 50 year low.

Pitchers have been using sticky substances to get a better grip on the baseball, but some have gone above and beyond to get a competitive advantage.