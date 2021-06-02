Inside NY Baseball: Noah Syndergaard has rehab setback, unable to play for six more weeks

(WTNH) — Bad news for the Mets pitching staff! Noah Syndergaard had a setback in his rehab and will be shut down for six weeks.

Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery last year and the Mets were hoping to have him back next month.

The Yankee starting pitching has really carried this team for the last month and another big arm is getting closer to returning.

Luis Severino has been out since February of 2020 after having Tommy John surgery. He’s thrown a couple simulated games and the results have been off the chart. As Inside New York baseballs Justin Walters reports—-Severino could be a big boost this summer.

Severino made his MLB debut with the Yankees in August of 2015. He’s appeared in 99 games so far, started 88 of them with 42 wins and 26 losses.