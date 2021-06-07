Inside NY Baseball: Stephen Nogosek looks to return to big league

(WTNH) — Now the AAA affiliate of the Mets, Inside New York Baseball’s Mario Sacco has the story of a Mets pitcher who made his major league debut two years ago in Queens — and is looking to find his way back to the bullpen in the Big Apple.

Since Stephen Nogosek was three growing up in California, he’s had a baseball in his hands.

“My grandma kind of showed me how to swing, how to throw and all that. Then we would always go to my dad’s games. He would always play men’s league. That is how I kind of fell in love with the game,” said Nogosek.

After three years at Oregon, Nogosek got the call that changed his life, but it didn’t play out the way he thought it would.

Just a year into professional baseball, Stephen Nogosek was traded from Boston to the New York Mets. He found his way pretty quickly within the Mets organization. On June 19th, 20-19 Nogosek made his Major League Debut.

“With our bills you can’t really see anything above the first ten rows anyways. So, as long as you don’t look up you are good. That was something I dreamed of forever. Now I look back and it is like now I want to get back there,” said Nogosek.

For now, Stephen Nogosek will take it one pitch at a time, until his time comes to toe the rubber again in the Big Leagues.