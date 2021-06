(WTNH) — It’s been a whirlwind of a year for infielder Travis Blankenhorn. He started the season in the Minnesota Twins Organization, where he was designated for assignment in early May.

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed him and designated him for assignment a week later. Then again with the Seattle Mariners. The Mets picked him up and he played a few games before the big league club, before being optioned to AAA Syracuse.