Jim Boeheim’s press conference after win over Pittsburgh

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team won their fifth straight game with a 69-61 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Watch Jim Boeheim’s press conference in the video above.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story