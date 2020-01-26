SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team won their fifth straight game with a 69-61 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Watch Jim Boeheim’s press conference in the video above.
LATEST STORIES:
- Paddle Auction in Dexter, blood drive in Lawrenceville and more on the Community Bulletin Board
- Parents arrested in connection to baby’s body found in dumpster, neighbors react
- Jim Boeheim’s press conference after win over Pittsburgh
- Trailblazing 49ers assistant has roots in Chiefs Kingdom
- Wilkes scores 19 points as No. 5 Florida St. edges Notre Dame 85-84
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.