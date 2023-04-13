SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Former C.W. Baker High School guard JJ Starling has signed a financial aid agreement and intends to join the men’s basketball program at Syracuse. Starling spent his freshman year at Notre Dame.

A 6-4, 200 lb., freshman, Starling started 24 games while appearing in 28 for the Fighting Irish. An ACC All-Freshman Team selection, he averaged 11.2 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per contest, and 1.1 assists per matchup across his rookie season. Starling connected on 125-of 297 (.421) field-goal attempts and averaged 29.7 minutes per game. Notre Dame finished the season with an 11-21 record.

SCHOLASTIC STARDOM

The Baldwinsville, N.Y. native played three years for Coach Jason Smith at Baker High School. Starling averaged 16.7 points per game as an eighth grader and 20.7 ppg. In his freshman campaign with the Bees. He earned 2018-19 All-Central New York and Class AA All-State recognition.

Starling moved beyond the 1,000 career-point milestone and became Baldwinsville all-time scoring leader during his sophomore season.

He transferred to La Lumiere School (Ind.) prior to the 2020-21 school year. Starling was mentored by Patrick Holmes. He helped the Lakers to a 21-5 record in 2021-22. Starling had a season-high 41 points when La Lumiere defeated Gill St. Bernard’s, 77-60.

At the conclusion of his scholastic career, Starling earned McDonalds All-American honors.

He attended Syracuse’s Elite Camp in 2018 and 2019. The guard was rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals, 27th in his class by ESPN, and 33rd by 24/7 Sports.

AAU ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Starling also competed for the City Rocks AAU squad in Albany, N.Y. He was coached by Jim Hart and Cory Whalen. In the summer of 2021, Starling was a second-team selection at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, where he averaged 15.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 steals.

PERSONAL

He is the son of Patrick and Satonya Starling. Patrick played basketball at Henninger High School.