Johnson’s clutch play late lifts Pitt by Miami 62-57

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Xavier Johnson scored seven of his 13 points in the final 3 minutes as Pittsburgh held off Miami 62-57.
Trey McGowens led Pitt (14-8, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 17 points. Au’Diese Toney scored 15 points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for the Panthers, who snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Hurricanes.
Rodney Miller tied a career-high with 16 points for Miami (11-10, 3-8).
Isaiah Wong added 15 points, Harlond Beverly chipped in 11 and DJ Vasiljevic scored 10 to go with nine rebounds.
However, the shorthanded Hurricanes lost for the fifth time in six games.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
- Army veteran, border patrol deputy among Trump’s guests for State of the Union
- Civil Rights Activist Tafeni L. English to speak at Jefferson Community College
- New York ranked 4th best state for singles
- Jefferson Community College offering new Healthcare Management Degree
- Watertown Chipotle hosting fundraiser to support Volunteer Transportation Center