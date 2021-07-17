Jutanugarns shoot 59 to win Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, shooting their second 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

“But before we went to the tee, I walked to my sister and told her like, `You know what, Mo, today the goal is we’re going to try to make birdie every hole. … That’s the goal today I told her.”

The 25-year-old Ariya won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour and second this season, and the 26-year-old Moriya took her second title. Ariya won the Honda LPGA Thailand in May 9 for her first victory since July 2018.

“I would say this is the best moment for me because we won together,” Ariya said. “We helped each other to win the golf tournament.”

The Jutanugarns finished at 24-under 256 at windy Midland Country Club. They opened with a 67 in alternate shot, had a 59 on Thursday in best ball, and shot 71 in alternate shot Friday to enter the final round two strokes behind Clanton and Suwannapura.

“I would say it’s really special,” Ariya said. “Every tournament I won she always with me, and when she won I with her. The way we played today, I just told myself, `This is going to be a great memory for us to win together.’”

Clanton and Suwannapura shot 64. They won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jasmine and I just talked on the 18th green, man, we felt like we won this one,” Clanton said. “It was tough conditions today, it was windy. We didn’t think anybody would go super low, but Ariya and Moriya played great today, so they deserved it.”

Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh (64) and Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok (66) tied for third at 19 under. U.S. Women’s Open winner Yuka Saso and Minjee Lee were 18 under after a 62.

Nelly and Jessica Korda shot a 67 to tie for 17th at 13 under. Nelly Korda was making her first start since winning the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women’s PGA in consecutive weeks to take the No. 1 spot in the world.

The Evian Championship, the fourth major of the year, is next week in France.