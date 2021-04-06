Kadary Richmond will play at Seton Hall next season

Jan 31, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) shoots the ball as North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dereon Seabron (1) defends in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – NewsChannel 9 has confirmed that former Syracuse freshman guard Kadary Richmond will play at Seton Hall in the fall.

Richmond appeared in all 28 games for the Orange this season. He averaged more than six points and three assists per game.

He made his first career start against Niagara this season and tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals, and three blocks to help lead SU to a 75-45 win.

He also helped Syracuse to an upset victory against #16/14 Virginia Tech with 13 points off the bench. The 6’5″ freshman also led the Orange in steals this season, ranking third in the ACC with 46.