A look at what’s happening around the majors on Wednesday:

VOTTO OUT

A rough year for Joey Votto and the Reds got worse when the slumping first baseman was put on the COVID-19 injured list.

Cincinnati owned the worst record in the majors at 3-19 when it made the move before Tuesday night’s game at Milwaukee.

The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats.

Manager David Bell said Votto hadn’t tested positive for the virus, but had shown symptoms. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.

On Monday, Votto linked to a blog post on Fangraphs.com that carried this headline: “Is This the End for Joey Votto?” On his Twitter account, he posted: “Five months to go. Enjoy the show.”

He didn’t offer any explanation about his tweet.

WINDY CITY WATCHING

The second game of the season between the White Sox and Cubs features a pair of accomplished right-handers in Lucas Giolito and Kyle Hendricks at Wrigley Field. But both of them have struggled against their crosstown rivals.

Giolito pitched six innings of three-run ball for the White Sox in a 5-1 loss to the Angels on Friday. He is 1-3 with an 8.71 ERA in four career starts against the North Siders.

Hendricks was tagged for six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings in an 11-1 loss at Milwaukee last week. He is 1-5 with a 4.67 ERA in 10 career starts versus the South Siders.

STILL WAITING

San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is set to pitch the first game of a doubleheader in Cleveland, marking his first game in the majors since underdoing his second Tommy John surgery.

The 31-year-old Clevinger had his start pushed back a day because of a rainout Tuesday night.

“I just want to get this under my belt,” Clevinger said in San Diego’s clubhouse shortly after the game was called.

Clevinger went 42-22 with a 3.19 ERA in five seasons for Cleveland, developing into one of the AL’s most reliable starters. He was dealt to the Padres at the 2020 trade deadline.

Clevinger’s last game in the majors came in the 2020 NL playoffs when he was pulled after one scoreless inning against the Dodgers.

TYLOR FOR TWO

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill faces Atlanta in his first outing since starting off a combined no-hitter last week.

Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches against the Phillies on Friday night. Four relievers finished off the second no-hitter in Mets history.

Johnny Vander Meer is the only pitcher in major league history to throw back-to-back no-hitters, doing it in 1938 for the Reds. Could Megill become part of combo history?

Megill (4-0, 1.93 ERA) takes on the Braves and Ian Anderson (2-1, 4.66).

