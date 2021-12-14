GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cool Insuring Arena announced the postponement of the Adirondack Thunder’s planned three-game weekend against the Newfoundland Growlers.

The announcement comes following multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases confirmed within the team and organization.

“Obviously, the last thing we ever want to do is cancel games, but these are extenuating circumstances,” Adirondack Thunder Team President Jeff Mead said. “After tests came back positive on symptomatic players, coaches, trainers, and front office members, there is just no way we can justify putting more of our own at risk and in turn putting our fans at risk. We are going to do everything in our power to make up these games and we look forward to everyone returning healthy.”

The news comes as the doors of Cool Insuring Arena hang signs declaring no entry unless visitors are masked. That signage comes following the mandate from New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul requires all indoor businesses to only allow entry with either a face mask or proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The Thunder previously postponed an away game last Saturday, Dec. 11; and a home game on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The Adirondack Thunder is currently still scheduled to play road games against Trois-Rivières on Dec. 27, and Reading on Dec. 29. The Thunder’s next home game is planned for 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, against the Newfoundland Growlers.

Updated ticket information will be made available as soon as possible following Tuesday’s announcement. The arena can be reached by phone for ticket information at (518) 798-0366.