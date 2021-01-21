SU women fall short at top-ranked Louisville

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The 23rd-ranked Syracuse women kept it close for much of the night against the nation’s top-ranked team, but Louisville was able to pull away in the fourth quarter for a 67-54 victory.

Emily Engstler led the way for the Orange with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kamilla Cardoso and Kiara Lewis both finished in double figures as well. Cardoso finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Lewis chipped in with 12 points.

Louisville was led by the ACC’s top scorer. Dana Evans dropped in 21 points. Hailey Van Lith was a big factor as well, scoring 18 points on six made three-pointers.

The outside shooting was the difference in this game. Syracuse went 2-for-13 from three-point range, while the Cardinals were 12-for-27.

With the loss, SU drops to 7-2 on the season. Next up is a trip to Clemson on Sunday.