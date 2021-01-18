Syracuse dominates Miami at home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse women basketball team showed no rust this Saturday after a three-week pause. The Orange hosted Miami for a second time this season. Syracuse swept the series dominating Miami in a 99-64 win at the Carrier Dome.

No. 24 Syracuse jumped out to a hot start. The Orange went on an 18-8 run early in the 1st quarter. The Orange led by nearly 38 points. Syracuse freshman Priscilla Williams led the way with 26 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Syracuse’s Kamilla Cardoso added 17 points and 8 rebounds.

The Orange improve to 6-1 overall and (3-1 in the ACC).

SU returns to action Tuesday to host North Carolina. Tip-time is scheduled for 12 p.m. on the ACC network.