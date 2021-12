UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Head Coach of the Utica College Men’s Lacrosse team died Thursday at the age of 45.

Mike Parnell had served as the Pioneers Head Coach for 14 seasons, just the second Head Coach in the program’s history.

The school’s newspaper, The Tangerine, reported that Parnell passed away due to complications of COVID-19. The school’s announcement on Parnell did not mention a cause of death.

Parnell was a 2002 graduate of Utica College.