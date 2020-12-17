WATCH: Orange Nation preview with Steve Infanti and Gerry McNamara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fresh off a couple of wins, SU Men’s assistant basketball coach Gerry McNamara caught up on the latest with the team with NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti.
“G-Mac” reviewed the close win over Northeastern Wednesday in the Dome. He also gave a preview of the Orange’s next game Saturday evening against Buffalo in the Carrier Dome.
Catch the full interview here, and don’t forget to catch Orange Nation Thursday night at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.
