GREENSBORO, N.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – One week in, one weekly honor. Syracuse University men’s lacrosse goalie Will Mark was selected as the ACC Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week. The league office made its announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The keeper left a mark in his ‘Cuse debut, stopping 13 Vermont scoring chances in a 7-5 defensive battle on Saturday. Mark, donning an Orange Uniform for the first time, surpassed the 500 career save benchmark in his first game with Syracuse, while helping hold Vermont to well below its goals per game average from last season (13.21).

Hailing from Danville, California, Mark finished with a .722 save percentage and limited Vermont to one first-half goal and zero goals allowed in both the second and fourth quarters. He had two stretches of 20 minutes without a goal allowed in the contest.

Duke’s Brennan O’Neill was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week as well.

Mark and the Orange return to the JMA Wireless Dome for a pair of games this week, hosting UAlbany Friday night at 6 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. showdown on Sunday against Holy Cross. Both games will be carried on ACC Network Extra. Friday’s game is Student Night at the JMA Dome with Kozie giveaways and a register to win contest. Sunday is Military Appreciation Day as the Orange honor a Hometown Hero during the game.