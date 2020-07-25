Márquez back on bike 4 days after surgery on broken arm

MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain steers his motorcycle during the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/David Clares)

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (AP) — Marc Márquez returned to the track just four days after undergoing surgery on a broken arm and finished Saturday’s practice session for the Andalucia Grand Prix with the 20th best time.

The six-time defending MotoGP champion says he will decide later whether to take part in the race itself on Sunday.

Team Honda said Thursday that Márquez passed a physical and was declared fit to race despite undergoing surgery to fix a broken right humerus on Tuesday.

The Spaniard crashed near the end of last Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, which marked MotoGP’s first race since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Tests showed there was no nerve damage caused by the fracture, allowing Márquez to participate this weekend at the same Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto circuit.

