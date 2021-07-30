Thompson-Herah breaks Flo Jo’s Olympic record in women’s 100

Sydney Mclaughlin, of United States, wins a heat in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOKYO (AP) — Elaine Thompson-Herah broke Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old Olympic record in the women’s 100 meters, crossing the line in 10.61 seconds Saturday to defend her title and lead a Jamaican sweep of the medals.

Griffith Joyner set the old record of 10.62 at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Thompson-Herah beat her top rival, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, by .13 seconds. Shericka Jackson, who moved to the shorter sprints for the Tokyo Olympics, won bronze.

This had been shaping up as a fast race for days, if not months. In June, Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest time in history at 10.63 seconds.

And when the sprinters arrived in Japan, they discovered a fast track at Olympic Stadium.

In the semifinals earlier, the Jamaicans all cracked 10.8 to get on the list of the 10 best times in Olympic history.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports